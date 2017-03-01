Federal judge ruling on the Dakota Access pipeline expected within a week

A federal judge in Washington says he'll likely decide within a week whether to temporarily halt construction of the final section of the Dakota Access pipeline, which could be ready to move oil within weeks. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg held a hearing Tuesday in a lawsuit brought by the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes. The tribes want him to direct the Army Corps of Engineers to withdraw permission for the developer to lay pipe under Lake Oahe in North Dakota.