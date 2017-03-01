Yankton woman sentenced after taking a plea deal in embezzlement case

A county-owned hospital in western Iowa has released to the public how much it paid the husband of a woman whose death was blamed on a botched colonoscopy

A woman from Yankton, South Dakota has pleaded guilty in an embezzlement case.

Investigators say 50-year-old Cora Van Olson had power of attorney for her mother and took more than $71,000.

Plus, she received more than $25,000 in Nebraska Medicaid benefits.

The attorney general's office says Van Olson must pay back the money.

She also received a suspended sentence of four years, but only has to serve 120 days in the county jail.

News release from the South Dakota Attorney General:

Yankton Woman Pleads to Embezzlement of Property Received in Trust

PIERRE, S.D.

Attorney General Marty Jackley announced that Cora Sharon Van Olson, 50 Yankton, pled guilty to one count of embezzlement of property received in trust. She was given a suspended imposition for 4 years with 120 days to serve in the county jail.

As power of attorney for her elderly mother, Van Olson embezzled $71,096.78 between January 1, 2014 through December 31, 2014. She also received $25,251.17 in Nebraska Medicaid benefits for her mother.

As part of the plea agreement, Van Olson has begun paying restitution in both South Dakota and Nebraska.

This case was investigated by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Elder Abuse and Financial Exploitation Subdivision and assisted by the Division of Criminal Investigation and the Nebraska Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Unit. The case was prosecution by the South Dakota Attorney General’sElder Abuse and Financial Exploitation Subdivisionand assisted by the Yankton County States Attorney and the Nebraska Office of Attorney General.