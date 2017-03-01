IN LIKE A LAMB: Light snow possible to start March

We closed out the month of February on a rather gloomy note across Siouxland but we look to start March with a few more peeks of sun.



We are still watching out for light precipitation, mainly Wednesday morning as a disturbance is continuing to progress out of the area. This will give us the chance at a mix early with maybe some light snow, mostly east of I-29 through midday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than what they were yesterday as we will be dealing with breezy, NW flow throughout the day.



Another weak system will begin to move through tonight, this will allow our winds to go SW but will quickly switch back to the NW by tomorrow and become breezy yet again. We could also see some spotty flurries and possibly a snow shower tomorrow as the system swings in. Most of the activity will be north of Sioux City though.



Our next warming trend then begins Friday with highs climbing into the upper 40s.



STORMTRACK UPDATE: Track this AM's snow showers on our Interactive Radar Map: https://t.co/ZfLSkrfb47. Watch out for slick spots! #ktivwx pic.twitter.com/C6Y5i4SSWe — T.J. Springer (@TJKTIV4) March 1, 2017



