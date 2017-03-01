Violent weather leaves one man dead in Illinois, heavy damage in - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Violent weather leaves one man dead in Illinois, heavy damage in Indiana

Posted:
(CNN) -

We're getting a firsthand look at the damage caused by storms in parts of southwest Indiana, northwest Kentucky and southeastern Illinois overnight.

This was the scene early Wednesday in the small Indiana town of Poseyville.

Several homes and buildings were destroyed there.

A number of trees fell on Interstate 69 near the town of Griffin, Indiana, closing part of the highway for a time.

And in the Illinois community of Crossvile, crews found the body of a man who went missing during the storms.

Authorities say the man's house was destroyed in the storms, and his wife was hospitalized. 

See more information from the Storm Prediction Center here: http://www.spc.noaa.gov/

