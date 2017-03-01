Service dog keeps diabetics safe - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Service dog keeps diabetics safe

Posted:
(SNN) -

Florida's BioScent K9s trains diabetic alert dogs to warn patients when blood sugar drops.

BioScent's Heather Junqueira says they use positive reinforcement to train the dogs to identify a specific scent given off by diabetic patients suffering from low blood sugar.

"For them it's about getting the treat, but for the person it's about, 'Wow they might alert me before my sensors go off," says Junqueira. 

The service dogs are trained to save their handler's life with the tap of their paw.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2lQ1qPU

