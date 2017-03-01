Talkback with Sen. Chuck Grassley's on President Donald Trump's joint address to the Congress speech

Republicans are hailing, while Democrats are dismissing President Donald Trump's first speech to Congress Tuesday night.

Trump gave GOP congressional leaders a rallying cry and even a road map as they try to push through a sweeping and divisive agenda on health care, taxes and more.

We had a talkback with Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley.

The president took on a more "optimistic" tone last night.

Sen. Grassley's response to what he liked about the speech:

"Well, he was very presidential. It seems to me that the tone of the campaign he left behind, particularly, it was very important when he made gestures, as well as, strong words on the necessity of bipartisan cooperation and that he wants to work with people and that he's inviting the Democrats to participate in other words saying it's absolutely essential if we want to accomplish these goals. I think he laid out very well that he's trying to accomplish the promises he made in the campaign through working with Congress, but he's already done a lot through what he can do on executive action to carry out those promises and I think that, that ought to be people thankful that we have a president that wants to do in office what he says he was going to do out in the campaign trail," Grassley said.

Al: I think many people are probably struck and maybe even surprised by the tone of the president last night, did you hear anything you didn't like from President Trump?

Sen. Grassley's response to what he didn't like about the speech:

"Well, I think that I have a big disagreement with the president on trade policy because Iowa's an exporting nation, you know, I mean an exporting state, whether it is agriculture 1/3 or John Deere tractors 24 percent or principal financial with their financial services and I'm not going to fault the president for trying to get a better deal for America, but he better be cautious and very careful how he approaches it because usually agriculture is the first thing that people retaliate against if we do something they don't like," Grassley said.

Michelle: All right Sen. Grassley we thank you for your time this morning and look forward to the next speech from president Trump. Thanks so much for your time.

Sen. Grassley: Thank you.