Iowa artists asked to submit art that showcases farming

From the gentle swells of landscapes to barnyards and farm animals, the "Celebration of Iowa: Agriculture Art Exhibition" captures the splendor of the Iowa's rural heritage.

Organizers of the sixth annual exhibit are accepting new submissions online at www.iowaculture.gov through July 1. The competition offers $5,600 in prizes, with awards presented during the Iowa State Fair and finalist artwork displayed August through October at the State Historical Museum of Iowa in Des Moines. The exhibit is overseen by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs; the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship; and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation.

“This exhibit has been well received since its inception and continues to be a great success," Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey said. “We thank the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, Iowa Arts Council and Iowa Farm Bureau for partnering with us, and we look forward to seeing what Iowa artists submit this year.”

“Iowans have honored the beauty and diversity of our land through art long before we were even a state," Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Director Mary Cownie said. "We are grateful to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation for partnering with us to showcase Iowa artists of all ages and encourage their talent."

“Agriculture accounts for one out of every five jobs in Iowa, but few Iowans get a chance to work the land," Iowa Farm Bureau Federation President Craig Hill said. "So it's very satisfying that this exhibit draws attention to our passion for growing crops and caring for animals."

"Celebration of Iowa: Agriculture Art Exhibition" is a juried exhibit that recognizes Iowa artists and celebrates Iowa’s role as a global leader in agriculture. Artwork will be judged on innovation of concept and the aesthetic and technical quality of the work. There is a Youth Division (17 years of age and younger) with a $1,000 first place prize and an Adult Division (18 years of age and older) with a $1,500 grand prize. Second, third and other finalists will also receive monetary awards.

Exhibit entries will be evaluated by a panel of judges arranged by the Iowa Arts Council. Eligible participants must be Iowa residents working in 2D media. (Sculpture, film, video, or installation work will not be accepted.) Accepted works must be ready for display (with frames, if necessary, and any related hanging gear) and must not require set-up by the artist. Only one application may be submitted per individual.

Additional information and requirements, including artwork specifications, are available by visiting www.iowaculture.gov or contacting Veronica O’Hern at veronica.ohern@iowa.gov.