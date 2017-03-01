2017 Governor's Ag Conference topics include domestic and international marketing and the next Farm Bill

The 29th Annual Governor's Ag Conference will be March 14-15 in Kearney, Nebraska.

“The Governor’s Ag Conference is an important event for farmers, ranchers, ag leaders and agri-business managers in Nebraska,” said Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) Director Greg Ibach. “Along with a line-up of great speakers, the conference provides participants a chance to network, share ideas and concerns, and learn more about the future of agriculture.”

Remarks from Governor Pete Ricketts and NDA Director Ibach will speak on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.



Read more about the conference here: http://www.nda.nebraska.gov/press/february2017/2017-GAC-Registration-Reminder.pdf