2017 Governor's Ag Conference topics include domestic and international marketing and the next Farm Bill

Posted:
LINCOLN, NE

The 29th Annual Governor's Ag Conference will be March 14-15 in Kearney, Nebraska. 

“The Governor’s Ag Conference is an important event for farmers, ranchers, ag leaders and agri-business managers in Nebraska,” said Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) Director Greg Ibach. “Along with a line-up of great speakers, the conference provides participants a chance to network, share ideas and concerns, and learn more about the future of agriculture.” 

Remarks from Governor Pete Ricketts and NDA Director Ibach will speak on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. 

Read more about the conference here: http://www.nda.nebraska.gov/press/february2017/2017-GAC-Registration-Reminder.pdf

