Quick swipe of snow puts down minor accumulations

Light snow showers and squalls fell across much of eastern Siouxland Wednesday morning and put down a quick few inches across some spots. Sioux Center was the big winner as as strong band of snow developed early Wednesday where 3.5" fell. Some other locations that picked up a quick coating was 2.0" in Peterson, IA as well as Sheldon, IA. The snow is associated with a strong cold frontal boundary pressing off to the east. Severe storms are popping up along the front on the warmer side of the system. Severe weather is possible across much of the Atlantic Seaboard as it progresses east.