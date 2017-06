Briar Cliff's Nic Nelson has been named the GPAC Men's Basketball Coach of the Year.

Briar Cliff's Nic Nelson has been named the GPAC Men's Basketball Coach of the Year by the conference's coaches. It's the second straight year he's won the honor.

Nelson led the Chargers to their second straight regular season conference title, going 14-4 in league play at 26-7 overall.

In six years at BCU, Nelson has a career record of 137 wins and 60 losses.