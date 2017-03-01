NEBRASKA 150TH: Legislature celebrates 150 years of statehood - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

NEBRASKA 150TH: Legislature celebrates 150 years of statehood

Posted:
By Jenny Lenzini, Multimedia News Producer
Connect
LINCOLN, NE (KTIV) -

Nebraskans gathered at the State Capitol in Lincoln on Wednesday.

Legislatures shared historic moments of the state, with those who attended the event. 

Planning for the Nebraska 150 Celebration began back in 2012 when a group of active citizens from across the state formed the "Friends of the Nebraska 150 Foundation"

Governor Pete Ricketts, who was at the address, looked back at the history of the state: 

 "From the early days when Native Americans roamed the plains in search of buffalo and pioneers broke the prairie sod to build shelter, Nebraska has long been a land of abundance and great opportunity. This week, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate the work of generations of Nebraskans in every community across our state.  Their persistence and hard work are what have made Nebraska the Good Life for 150 years." 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.