NEBRASKA 150TH: Legislature celebrates 150 years of statehood

Nebraskans gathered at the State Capitol in Lincoln on Wednesday.

Legislatures shared historic moments of the state, with those who attended the event.

Planning for the Nebraska 150 Celebration began back in 2012 when a group of active citizens from across the state formed the "Friends of the Nebraska 150 Foundation"

Governor Pete Ricketts, who was at the address, looked back at the history of the state:

"From the early days when Native Americans roamed the plains in search of buffalo and pioneers broke the prairie sod to build shelter, Nebraska has long been a land of abundance and great opportunity. This week, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate the work of generations of Nebraskans in every community across our state. Their persistence and hard work are what have made Nebraska the Good Life for 150 years."