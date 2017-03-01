Iowa Senator comments on President Trump's address to congress - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa Senator comments on President Trump's address to congress

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is commenting on President Donald Trump's address to congress.

The Senator says he appreciated the President's emphasis on curbing harmful government regulations, that are counterproductive to Americans.

Senator Grassley says President Trump's message seemed optimistic and more presidential that recent speeches.

"I think the president's recent speeches until now have been pretty much the same tone and demeanor that he had during the campaign by talking too much about the campaign instead of talking about the future of the United States" says Senator Grassley. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.