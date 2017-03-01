Iowa Senator comments on President Trump's address to congress

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is commenting on President Donald Trump's address to congress.

The Senator says he appreciated the President's emphasis on curbing harmful government regulations, that are counterproductive to Americans.

Senator Grassley says President Trump's message seemed optimistic and more presidential that recent speeches.

"I think the president's recent speeches until now have been pretty much the same tone and demeanor that he had during the campaign by talking too much about the campaign instead of talking about the future of the United States" says Senator Grassley.