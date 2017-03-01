More snow showers possible into Thursday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Our first day of March brought with it some snow showers across the region.  

The snow was heaviest to the north where Sioux Center reported 3.5 inches and places like Peterson and Sheldon received 2 inches of snow.  

Much like the system that brought this snow, another quick moving snow is going to come our way later tonight and again it's especially going to affect the northeastern sections of the viewing area with maybe an inch or two of snow.  

If we get in on some of the light snow in Sioux City it will probably only be a dusting.  

The light snow should be moving out of our viewing area during the afternoon tomorrow and it will be a breezy day with highs in the upper 30s.  

We'll have some wind again on Friday as well but temperatures will start warming and we'll stay dry.  

The real warmth moves in this weekend when highs have the chance of going into the 60s.  

Then we'll only cool a little into early next week with a chance of a few rain showers on Monday.

