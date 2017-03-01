Local churches provide Ash Wednesday services - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Local churches provide Ash Wednesday services

Posted:
By Haley Rustvold, News Photographer
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Today is Ash Wednesday, marking the beginning of the Lent season for across the nation.

Local churches in Sioux City celebrated the occasion with services throughout the day. 

Today local residents were marked with black crosses across their foreheads for a significant reason.

Churches throughout Siouxland were providing Ash Wednesday services for those who wanted to attend.

Officials from St.Thomas Episcopal Church provided services this morning and plan on seeing more people for tonight's service.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.