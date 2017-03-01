Local churches provide Ash Wednesday services

Today is Ash Wednesday, marking the beginning of the Lent season for across the nation.

Local churches in Sioux City celebrated the occasion with services throughout the day.

Today local residents were marked with black crosses across their foreheads for a significant reason.

Churches throughout Siouxland were providing Ash Wednesday services for those who wanted to attend.

Officials from St.Thomas Episcopal Church provided services this morning and plan on seeing more people for tonight's service.