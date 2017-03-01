NEBRASKA 150TH: Ham radio operators tell the world about state's birthday

Nebraska's 150th birthday celebration was shared with the world today via Amateur Ham Radio Operators from Dakota County and Sioux City.

With A special call sign ham radio operators shared Nebraska's 150th birthday celebration with the world.

"There are a lot of groups right now across the state that are pushing the sesquicentennial, Iove that word," said Jim Rhodes, Amateur Radio Operator.

Along with sharing the news, they also offered commemorative cards that they are sending out to those they made contact with. a unique souvenier.

These guys say they love communicating with the world but spreading Nebraska's 150 years is one they are extremely proud of.

"We are doing this event just to celebrate and show our gratitude to Nebraska and get out and show everyone that Nebraska is 150 years old today, why not come out and enjoy ourselves and get on the radio and talk to other folks around the world," said Mike Guillaume, Ham Radio Operator.