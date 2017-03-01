Bishop Heelan students focus on this lent season

Students at Bishop Heelan Catholic School were also able to go to their own Ash Wednesday service.

High School students gathered together in the Cathedral of the Epiphany Wednesday afternoon.

Together they prayed, sang hymns and listened to the special service.

The season of lent is encouraged upon the students for them to make positive changes within their life.

"On average teenagers are spending hours a day just becoming almost addicted or really you know leaning too heavily on social media and it's just one way they can step away and say how can I give more time for family, how can I give more time for the poor and how I can give more time to prayer," said Father Shane Deman.

Father Deman hopes the students focus on the importance with these next forty days.





