Magazine: Sioux City metro ranks #1 in nation for economic development

Everywhere you look around the Sioux City metro area, you can see construction and business growth.



Whether its the $18-million Cloverleaf Cold Storage expansion on Harbor Drive, or the new Seaboard Triumph Foods pork plant going in the Bridgeport West Industrial Park.



"I think we've been fortunate to have a lot of great growth occurring," said Marty Dougherty, Sioux city Economic Director. "We're at the point now you know we need more people, people to move here and build more houses, we've been fortunate in job creation and in overall growth."



Many of those employees will come with places like Seaboard Triumph, whose multimillion dollar facility is expected to employ 2,000 workers.



Wednesday, the Siouxland Initiative announced the Sioux City metro's number one ranking in economic development in the country for a city with a population of less than 200,000.



It's a ranking Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott says is made possible by all the cities in the area.



"This whole area's committed to growth, it's not just one city or one small component of the area, it's a whole tri-state area that wants sure we're successful in economic development," he said.



The Sioux City metro had 26 businesses that fit a criteria for the award.



The manager of Site Selection Magazine who came up with the results, says it says a lot about the region.



"What it tells me is I keep seeing the same names popping up," said Adam Bruns, the managing editor of Site Selection magazine. "That means you have satisfied customers who want to keep growing in the area. Now they may have challenges from time to time. They may want help from workforce training, they may want their roads updated. But those are the things that come along in economic development."



With these developments, city leaders say wages are impacted as well.



"It's good to see that affect on people's incomes," said Dougherty. "With rising income levels which means they are able to spend more money and invest more money and so that just kind of continues the growth overall, kind of in a circle."