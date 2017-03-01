First full day of testimony in Elias Wanatee murder retrial - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

First full day of testimony in Elias Wanatee murder retrial

By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KTIV) -

The second day of testimony in the retrial of a Sioux city man charged with stabbing his girlfriend's uncle to death continued Wednesday morning.    

Elias Wanatee's retrial was moved to Council Bluffs because of publicity from his first trial that ended in a hung jury.

Tuesday, the prosecution began calling witnesses including one who said she saw 50-year-old victim Vernon Mace covered on blood before he died.

Wednesday, the prosecution continued calling witnesses in the retrial. 

Wanatee is charged in the stabbing death of Mace on Sioux City's west side in February 2016.

