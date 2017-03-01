New information released by Woodbury County Sheriff following pursuit and deputy-involved shooting

Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew released new information surrounding a pursuit and deputy-involved shooting over the weekend.

Sheriff Drew also revealed the identity of the deputy.

He is Mike Lenz.

Lenz joined the sheriff's department as a deputy in 2014.

That's after he served as a correctional officer in county jail.

The sheriff also revealed one more person was arrested during the pursuit.

He says 27-year-old Brittney Hood was the original driver of the vehicle.

Deputies first tried to pull her over at 3:20 Sunday morning during a routine traffic stop on Port Neal Road.

She got out of the car and was taken into custody.

Hood faces several charges including eluding.

The car then took off at a high rate of speed on 225th street.

The vehicle got stuck at the Sioux City Police Training Center near the Sioux Gateway Airport.

That's when investigators Spencer shot multiple rounds at Deputy Lenz. Five bullets hit his squad car.

Spencer was found three hours later by an Iowa State Patrol air unit in some trees.

He went to the hospital to be checked out for hypothermia.

Meanwhile, another person in the car was hit by gunfire and taken to Mercy Medical Center.

Sheriff Drew says deputy Lenz is lucky to be alive, "I'm grateful today to stand here that our deputy Mike Lenz showed great courage and rendered aid to someone that was injured."

Sheriff Drew didn't identify the man who was shot because he hasn't been charged with a crime.

His current condition isn't known.

Sheriff Drew says the situation shows a need for more law enforcement resources, "Our deputies and officers here come under stress at times.. I think what thing that is most concerning to me that Deputy Lenz was there alone during a shootout."

The suspect involved in the shootout is 24-year-old Melvin William Spencer of Sioux City is behind bars tonight on a bond of $250,000.

Information from the Woodbury County jail shows he was wanted in South Dakota.

When asked Sheriff Drew didn't elaborate on Spencer's criminal history.