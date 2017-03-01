NAIA basketball tournament brackets released

The brackets have been released for the NAIA II basketball tournaments.

The NAIA Division II men's and women's national basketball tournaments start March 8th. The brackets were released late Wednesday afternoon. The women's tourney is back in Sioux City for the 20th year. Each of the four brackets are seeded one through eight.

Morningside (23-8) is a three seed and will play Siena Heights of Michigan (24-9) in their opener, Thursday, March 9 at 7:00 pm. Northwestern (19-11) gets a six seed and will face Southern Oregon (27-4) in round one, Thursday, March 9 at 10:15 am.

The men's brackets are out for the tournament in Point Lookout, Missouri.

Briar Cliff (26-7) gets a 3 seed and will face Bellevue of Nebraska (22-10) in their opener on 9:15 pm, next Thursday, March 9. Northwestern (26-6) is a 4-seed and will face Washington Adventist of Missouri (22-6) in round one, Thursday morning at 8:30.