Cherokee & Sioux Center to meet in 3A semifinals

The semifinals of the Iowa girls state basketball tournament start Thursday. It's an all-Siouxland showdown in Class 3A. Sioux Center and Cherokee have been in the top five of the rankings all season and will get to decide who's better on the court.

Sioux Center is ranked first with a 25-0 record. The Warriors won their first round game by 44 points, 71-27. Sioux Center is the third highest scoring team in Class 3A at 71 points per game. Cherokee is second at 79 a game, so putting up points should not be a problem.

"It ought to be exciting for the fans," said Sioux Center head coach Doug Winterfeld. "Their won't be much time for any team standing on the sideline running offense, the few games I've seen of Cherokee."

"You can shoot it and if you're confident it's going in, but if not, you're like, there's going to be a teammate probably fighting for that rebound. Usually Lexi or someone gets that and scores for you," said Sioux Center senior Jessica Harald.

Cherokee rallied from 15 points behind to beat fourth-ranked Crestwood, 70-61, in their state tourney opener. The Braves are 21-3 overall.

Neither of these teams have ever won a girls state championship, but now they're just one win away from playing for the big trophy.

"I'm so happy for our kids, our community, our school, those are the big things," said Cherokee head coach Heath Hagberg. "Just get an opportunity to enjoy the experience. You come down and win that first one you can kind of relax a little bit. You have a day to relax, maybe have a practice or two and then just get ready for that second game. I'm just so happy for our kids."

Sioux Center and Cherokee play at 5 o'clock on Thursday. Pocahontas Area/Laurens-Marathon plays Center Point-Urbana at 6:45 in the other 3A semifinal.