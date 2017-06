A Sioux City musician will appear on late night TV Wednesday night.

Ron Emory the founder of the Sioux City Conservatory and his band T.S.O.L or "True Sounds of Liberty" will appear on Last Call with Carson Daly show.

T.S.O.L is a punk band formed almost 40-years ago in California.

You can see Last Call with Carson Daly on KTIV at 12:30 a.m.