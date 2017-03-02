Local Nebraska schools celebrate state's 150th birthday

Students from five elementary schools in South Sioux City, and Dakota City, took part in assemblies to mark Nebraska's 150th birthday.



There they not only learned about the state, but sang Nebraska songs... and even Happy Birthday.



The school also took part in a live stream from the state capitol.



They joined people across the state in singing the National Anthem.



After the assembly students received a cup of Kool-Aid, which was created in Hastings, Nebraska, and a cookie in the shape of the state.