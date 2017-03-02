Local Nebraska schools celebrate state's 150th birthday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Local Nebraska schools celebrate state's 150th birthday

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
Connect
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

Students from five elementary schools in South Sioux City, and Dakota City, took part in assemblies to mark Nebraska's 150th birthday.

There they not only learned about the state, but sang Nebraska songs... and even Happy Birthday.

The school also took part in a live stream from the state capitol.

They joined people across the state in singing the National Anthem. 

After the assembly students received a cup of Kool-Aid, which was created in Hastings, Nebraska, and a cookie in the shape of the state. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.