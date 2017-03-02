The Washington Post reports Attorney General Jeff Sessions had conversations with Russian officials last year during the campaign

President Donald Trump will be speaking from aboard the U.S.S. Gerald Ford Thursday. Still, he cannot shake a possible Russian connection to his administration.

Right now, democrats have a written agreement with Republicans to let the House Intelligence Committee investigate allegations of collusion with the Russians during the campaign.

This morning a possible bombshell, first reported by The Washington Post that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had conversations with the Russians last year during the campaign.

Aids to the Attorney General confirm he spoke to the Russian Ambassador twice last September and never disclosed it during his confirmation hearings.

Under oath at his confirmation hearing, Senator Al Franken asked Sessions about communications with Russian officials.

"If there is any evidence that anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government in the course of this campaign, what will you do?" asked Senator Al Franken, (D) Minnesota at the hearing.

Sessions replied, "Senator Franken, I'm not aware of any of those activities. I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians".

Democrats remain critical of the possible ties to Russia. "How can we expect our citizens safe and protect our democracy if he will criticize all of our friends around the globe, but continues to praise Russia?" said Senator Debbie Stabenow, (D) Michigan.

Sessions said he spoke to the ambassador in his role with the senate arms services committee - not representing Mr. Trump.

Some Democrats have already called for the Attorney General to resign. Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn resigned because of his calls with the Russian ambassador last year.

Edward Lawrence, NBC News.