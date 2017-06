Authorities responded to the Singing Hills Walmart in Sioux City Thursday morning.



Police said they were called to the Walmart parking lot for a man with a possible gun in a vehicle around 5:30 a.m.



Officer Lori Noltze said a family member called police to check on an individual threatening suicide.

Officer Noltze said SWAT was also called in to help since there was a weapon.

Officer Notlze said the individual died by suicide in the vehicle.

No one else was threatened.