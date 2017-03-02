More light snow for Siouxland

After a wintry and crisp first day of March, today looks to continue on that trend with an even colder day expected. We are tracking another quick swipe of snow that looks to affect mainly the northeastern sections of the viewing area with maybe an inch or two of snow. If we get in on some of the light snow in Sioux City it will probably only be a coating to maybe a 1/2 inch or so. This activity looks to diminish around midday with some of the snow sticking around a little longer north and east. Highs will be topping out in the upper 30s but breezy NW winds will keep a wind chill factor around so make sure you grab the winter coat! Friday will kick-start our next warming trend and we'll have some wind to deal with on Friday as well but it will be a good, warm breeze.

Temperatures look to turn around by about 15° degrees or so compared to what they will be today with highs in the upper 40s. The real warmth arrives this weekend when highs anticipated to surge into the 60s Saturday to near 70° by the time Sunday rolls around. A front will be moving through Monday into Tuesday and that looks to bring the chance for showers back and maybe an isolated rumble of thunder or two. On the warmer side of the front on Monday, 60s look likely once again. The front will be cooling us back down into the 50s Tuesday afternoon along with windy conditions as the front pulls away. Temperatures then step back up into the upper 50s to near 60° as we progress into the middle of next week partly to mostly sunny skies prevailing.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer