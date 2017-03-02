UPDATE: Woman arrested, charged in Pierce Street stabbing

UPDATE:

A Sioux City woman has been arrested after police say she stabbed her boyfriend three times this morning on Pierce Street.

Thirty-nine-year-old Natasha Drappeaux has arrested and charged with Willful Injury.

According to police, Drappeaux was involved in an argument with her boyfriend Salahadin Adem when she produced a knife and stabbed him.

Adem was transported to Mercy Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

PREVIOUSLY:

A stabbing in Sioux City Thursday morning sent one person to the hospital.

Sioux City police department say a stabbing occurred on Pierce Street Thursday morning around 9 a.m.

Sioux City Officer Lori Noltze says one person involved was transported to Mercy Medical Center.

Injuries are unknown.

Any known updates will be later on KTIV.