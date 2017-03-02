UPDATE: Woman arrested, charged in Pierce Street stabbing - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Woman arrested, charged in Pierce Street stabbing

Posted:
By Jenny Lenzini, Multimedia News Producer
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

UPDATE:

A Sioux City woman has been arrested after police say she stabbed her boyfriend three times this morning on Pierce Street.

Thirty-nine-year-old Natasha Drappeaux has arrested and charged with Willful Injury.

According to police, Drappeaux was involved in an argument with her boyfriend Salahadin Adem when she produced a knife and stabbed him.

Adem was transported to Mercy Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation. 

PREVIOUSLY:

A stabbing in Sioux City Thursday morning sent one person to the hospital.

Sioux City police department say a stabbing occurred on Pierce Street Thursday morning around 9 a.m.

Sioux City Officer Lori Noltze says one person involved was transported to Mercy Medical Center. 

Injuries are unknown.

Any known updates will be later on KTIV.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.