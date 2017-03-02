UPDATE: Woman arrested, charged in Pierce Street stabbing

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
UPDATE:
A Sioux City woman has been arrested after police say she stabbed her boyfriend three times this morning on Pierce Street.
Thirty-nine-year-old Natasha Drappeaux has arrested and charged with Willful Injury.
According to police, Drappeaux was involved in an argument with her boyfriend Salahadin Adem when she produced a knife and stabbed him.
Adem was transported to Mercy Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The incident is still under investigation.
PREVIOUSLY:
A stabbing in Sioux City Thursday morning sent one person to the hospital.
Sioux City police department say a stabbing occurred on Pierce Street Thursday morning around 9 a.m.
Sioux City Officer Lori Noltze says one person involved was transported to Mercy Medical Center.
Injuries are unknown.
Any known updates will be later on KTIV.