Major warm-up in store this weekend

As we step into the first full weekend of March, temperatures look to return to our spring-like pattern that we were feeling just last week. A big ridge of high pressure will be building into the Plains for our Friday and that will allow southwesterly flow to take right on over. SW winds will be fairly breezy which will allow temps to surge upwards Friday into the weekend. Highs will climb from the upper 40s Friday into the 60s by Saturday and Sunday.

The warmth that is expected will be a good 20 to maybe even 30 degrees above average for some spots. Some locations across Siouxland, especially our western neighborhoods may climb to 70° and potentially above it. The warmth doesn't look to last terribly long though as another strong cold front will be moving through Monday. This front could cause showers both Monday and Tuesday with possibly a few rumbles of thunder or embedded thunderstorms as it swings through. The 50s return behind the frontal passage on Tuesday but by the time mid-week rolls around, temperatures look to rise back towards 60°.