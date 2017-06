The 18th annual Awesome Biker Nights announced their main stage line-up for 2017.



Organizers said the Friday night main stage headliner is Black Stone Cherry and the opening act is Black Oak Arkansas and "Special Guests".



The Saturday night headliner is David Lee Murphy and the opening acts are Casey Muessigmann and Ben Grillet.



The motorcycle rally and charity fund-raiser is June 15-17 along Historic 4th Street District in downtown Sioux City.