Sioux City North High School all-male dance team takes national stage

Most high schools have a dance team, but North High has one that sets them apart from the rest.

Their team is made up of all boys.

And, the all-male dance team members are no strangers to success.

They've won the state title the last four years.

Now, all of that success is taking the team all the way across the nation.

"We've got so many seniors that I thought it would be nice if we did something to kind of send them off to sort of celebrate all their success that they've had the last four years. I was looking for ideas about what that might be. Either preforming at some sort of bigger game, or a competition, or maybe an amusement park or something where they could have an opportunity just to celebrate all that success. And, then I started looking at some nationals competitions and I saw this one down in Florida and I thought it would be a really good fit for us." says Coach Shawn Olorundami.

The team of nine has been hard at work since October.

The performances and competitions have prepped them for their dance on a national stage.



"We feel we've preformed at every elementary school. We've just done a lot of performances, just trying to get ourselves ready for this moment." says senior Kenan Najdawi.

But, the practice wasn't the only thing getting them ready for nationals.

The team had fundraisers during their entire season to help them pay for the big trip to the sunshine state.

"It's been a lot of hard work. We've been here most days at six, 6:30 some days, working on our routine. After school a lot of days going out and fundraising, asking businesses for money, sponsoring us, Braunger selling, going door to door asking people for donations for our bowl-a-thon, stuff like that. So, it's been a lot of hard work." says senior Camden Beller



The team will take the stage for the final time this season on Sunday.