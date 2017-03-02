Libertarian Party obtains official political party status in Iow - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Libertarian Party obtains official political party status in Iowa

By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) -

The Libertarian Party of Iowa has gained official political party status in Iowa.

The Libertarian Party's presidential nominee, Gary Johnson, got 3.8 percent of the vote in the November 2016 general election. That surpassed the two percent threshold required by Iowa Code to obtain official status.

Political party status means the Libertarian Party can take part in primary elections in 2018. The Libertarian Party will be included as an option for Iowans on voter registration forms, as well.

The party's candidates for president and governor must keep receiving at least two percent of the total votes cast in each general election to remain an officially recognized political party. If a party's nominee does not receive two percent of the total votes cast, the party's status is canceled.

