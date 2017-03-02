Western Christian knocks off #1 Regina; KP falls in 1A semifinals

Western Christian dominated top-ranked Iowa City Regina, 71-49, to advance to the Class 2A championship game at the Iowa girls state basketball tournament.

Junior Astyn Veerbeek tied the 2A tournament record with 31 points, hitting 11 of 19 shots from the floor. The Nebraska recruit also had 10 rebounds and blocked six shots. Veerbeek scored 10 points in the opening quarter to help Western built a 20-7 lead. The Wolfpack never led by fewer than 11 points the rest of the way.

Erika Feenstra added 17 points for the Wolfpack, Karsyn Winterfeld scored 11 and Jessi DeJager had eight.

Western, the state runner-up last season, is in the finals for the five time in six years. The Wolfpack won the title in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

"Oh, we just came out with fire today," said Veerbeek. "I think that first quarter was one of the best games of basketball we've ever played. That just carried us. Getting that huge jump at the beginning, that helped us a lot down the stretch."

"We just said, 'look, there's one team between you and where you want to go, so it doesn't matter who it is, let's go out and be the best we can be tonight, see what happens,'" said head coach Justin Negen.

Western Christian takes a 24-2 record into the title game against second-ranked Treynor (27-0) at 8 p.m. Friday. Regina, which reached the semifinals for the second straight year, finishes 26-1.

**********

Mikayla Nachazel is leading Springville back to the state championship game for the third straight year. Nachazel scored 32 points and the top-ranked Orioles beat Kingsley-Pierson 61-43, putting them in position to win a second consecutive Class 1A title. They'll play for the championship at 6 p.m. Friday.

Since the tournament went to classes in 1994, no 1A team has repeated since Rock Valley in 2002 and 2003. Springville also won the 2008 crown and was second in 2009 and 2015.

The Orioles increased their lead from 20-8 after one quarter to 37-16 at halftime. Nachazel scored 12 points in the quarter and had 22 at halftime. The Orioles had assists on 16 of their 24 baskets.

Allison Bailey had 14 points, six rebounds and four steals for seventh-ranked Kingsley-Pierson, which lost to Springville in the first round last year. Bradi Harvey added 10 points for Kingsley-Pierson and Bri Jensen scored eight to go with four assists.

"It's all new for us," said Bailey. "And it is Springville, the people we lost to last year. I think our nerves were still eating at us a little bit, and we came out and they kind of just picked us apart. We made history for our school, and I couldn't be more proud to be a part of this team."

Springville improves to 24-2, while Kingsley-Pierson finishes with a 24-2 record.