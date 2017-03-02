Dr. Seuss Day celebrated by local elementary school - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Dr. Seuss Day celebrated by local elementary school

Posted:
By Haley Rustvold, News Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Kindergarteners from Spalding Park Elementary had special visitors read to them today.

Our own Chief Meteorologist, Ron Demers, visited the students and read Dr. Seuss books in honor of Dr. Seuss's birthday.

They have celebrated his birthday this week with dress up days that go with stories that they've read.

They've also enjoyed special treats like "Thing 1" and "Thing 2" made out of jello and Goldfish to tie in with "One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish Blue Fish."

The students gave Ron a thank you card and some treats and also asked him questions about the weather.

KTIV's Sheila Brummer also spoke to children at Spalding Park.

She read Dr. Seuss's "Horton Hears a Who" and "Great Day for Up" to the students in Mrs. Blankenship's 4th grade class.

And then two groups of 3rd grade students listened to "Oh, the Places You'll Go."

Here's Mrs. Stodola's students.

And, here Mrs. Wheat with her class.

They all enjoyed celebrating Dr. Seuss's birthday.
 

