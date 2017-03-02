60th annual Home Show kicked off Thursday: big chance giveaway!

The 60th annual Home Show kicked off Thursday at the Sioux City Convention Center.

More than 150 business are showcasing everything from floors, window, backyards to basements.

There are more than two floors of exhibitors.

KTIV's Sheila Brummer was there, and was joined by Nancy Moos, from the Home Builders Association

Moos said they are celebrating this year's "Diamond Anniversary" with a big chance giveaway!

Hours for the event are-

Thursday: 12 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Friday: 12 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.