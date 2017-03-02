Light snow exits as warmer weather moves closer

The first couple days of March have brought us slightly below average temperatures, snow showers, and a cool northwesterly wind.

We're about to see our weather completely turnaround meaning more sunshine and warming will be coming our way.

Today's snow showers are quickly moving onto the east and most of us will see partly cloudy skies during the overnight hours.

There will still be a decent amount of clouds around Friday but with peeks of sun and a decent south wind, temperatures will begin warming as highs go into the 40s.

The warming certainly doesn't stop there as highs by Saturday could get into the low 60s with upper 60s possible by Sunday and Monday.

Only a little cooling moves in on Tuesday as highs drop back into the low 50s with more 50s sticking around for Wednesday and Thursday as well.

A little system will be moving through the Midwest on Friday but at this point it's looking like any rain chance for Siouxland will be pretty minimal and at this point we'll keep it dry for Sioux City.