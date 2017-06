A northwest Iowa egg-laying facility will pay a $46,000 penalty through an agreement with the Attorney General.

The agreement resolves an environmental lawsuit against Sunrise Farms Inc., of Harris.

In September of 2015, following a complaint of a large fish kill in Stony Creek near Everly in Clay County, the Iowa DNR traced the source to a Sunrise Farms operation in Harris.

The DNR determined wastewater from the company flowed into a tributary and killed 163,000 fish over an 18-mile stretch.