LAKES AREA NEWS: Spirit Lake, IA VA clinic may relocate to another city

Plans are already in the works to replace the Veterans Affairs clinic in Spirit Lake, Iowa. But, the new clinic may not be built in Spirit Lake.

Darwin Goodspeed, Director of the Sioux Falls Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare system, announced in January, the VA was looking for a site for a new regional clinic.

In an interview with KUOO Radio at the time, Goodspeed said there's a possibility a new clinic would not be relocated in Spirit Lake, but somewhere in the vicinity.

In a recent statement, Goodspeed announced the VA was still putting together specifications for the new clinic. "From there we'll build a procurement plan and it will go out for solicitation, and then we'll have people that can bid on the contract," Goodspeed said. "Then we'll have a better idea of where the location of the new clinic will be, but we are looking to stay in the Spirit Lake, Estherville area, not going any further south."

KUOO Radio has since learned the VA is studying an area extending from the Iowa/Minnesota border to the north, to the west as far as Lake Park, to the east as far as Estherville, and to the south from northwest of Fostoria east to the Des Moines River.