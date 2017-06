An employee of the Sioux City Post Office has pleaded guilty to stealing cash and gift cards from mail.

In federal court, in Sioux City, Thursday, 42 year-old Kirk Baird, of Sergeant Bluff, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft of mail by a postal employee.

He'll face a maximum sentence of 5-years in prison without the possibility of parole, and a fine of up to $250,000, when he's sentenced.

According to the indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, between August and October of 2016 Baird took cash, gift cards and other items from mail and letters.

Last September, the USPS Office of the Inspector General received an allegation of possible theft at facilities in Sioux Falls, or Sioux City.