Sioux Center & Pocahontas Area to meet in 3A title game

Top-ranked Sioux Center will make its first appearance in the state championship game in 90 years after beating Cherokee 81-56 in the Class 3A semifinals. The Warriors came up with 18 steals and rolled to their 26th victory without a loss.

Sioux Center's only other appearance in the state finals came in 1927, when the Warriors lost to Newhall.

Hannah Dykshorn led Sioux Center with 24 points, including a 3-for-5 performance from 3-point range. Jessica Harald added 17 points, for the Warriors, while Lexi Toering was solid all-around with 14 points, 13 rebounds and five steals. Jordyn Van Maanen scored 10 points.

Kassidy Pingel led the Braves with 16 points and seven reobunds, while MaKenna Carver scored 13 and Paityn Hagberg 10.

"We haven't had a game where everyone goes fast-paced like that," said Sioux Center junior Jordyn Van Maanen. "They challenged us to push the tempo as much as we pushed them, so that was a lot different than what we normally play against."

"They were a very good team, and we knew that we would have to come out strong, and that's what we did," said Sioux Center senior Hannah Dykshorn.

"We knew Sioux Center was good coming in," said Cherokee senior MaKenna Carver. "We just wanted to play our game, play fast. We knew that they played fast as well, but we just wanted to battle it out and that's what we did. Unfortunately, we came up on the short end."

"This whole season has been a memorable one for these girls," said Sioux Center head coach Doug Winterfeld. "They still have this in their mind that this is what they wanted to achieve."

Sioux Center will face Pocahontas Area in the 3A championship game on Saturday at 4:00 pm.

**********

More records for Elle Ruffridge and, another victory for Pocahontas Area.

The 5-foot-3 dynamo set state tournament records of 48 points and eight 3-pointers as Pocahontas, the defending state champion, beat Center Point-Urbana 80-59 to reach the Class 3A title game for the third straight year.

The eight three's give Ruffridge 151 for the season. That's also a state record. The old tournament scoring record was 46 by Alexis Conaway of MOC-Floyd Valley in 2014.

Rock Valley's Deb Remmerde held the old record of 144 3-pointers in a season in 2002-03.

Ruffridge, who has signed with Missouri State, made 12 of 20 shots, including eight of 12 from 3-point range. She made all 16 of her free throws, grabbed seven rebounds and handed out three assists.

Ruffridge broke the state's career scoring record earlier this season and became the state's career leader in assists in a first-round victory over Clear Lake. Her career totals now stand at 2,929 points, 798 assists and 460 3-pointers. That last figure also is a state record.

Second-ranked Pocahontas will take a 26-1 record against top-ranked Sioux Center in the title game.