Police have arrested a Sioux City man for allegedly sexually abusing a 2-year-old and 4-year old girl.



48-year old James White is charged with first-degree sexual abuse, and 2nd-degree sexual abuse.



According to court documents, White took the 4-year old to an area hospital, on Wednesday, for treatment for injuries in her genital area.



?In the same documents, White admitted to police he sexually assaulted the 4-year-old on three separate occasions, and sexually assaulted the 2-year-old in mid-February