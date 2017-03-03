Sacred Heart School holds Readathon to raise money for new playg - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sacred Heart School holds Readathon to raise money for new playground

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Today students at Sacred Heart School took part in a Readathon to help raise money for a new playground.

Leading up to the Readathon, students went into the community asking for donations and to find sponsors. 

Kate Connealy, Sacred Heart's Principal, said they have raised over 33,000 dollars for the new playground.

According to Connealy, right now students spend recess playing on the church parking lot.

They hope to build a new playground with a grass area to provide more safety for the kids.

Scared Heart plans to have the project completed in one to two years.

