Back in action: still going strong at 104

Pat Marble is on the mend.

The 104-year-old Richfield, Minnesota resident underwent groundbreaking heart surgery last month.

Now that she has recovered, we learning what's behind her drive to stay active at her age.

"She's one of a kind. The way she walks and holds herself just her youthful laugh and smile it's contagious," said Susie Luttenegger, a fitness instructor at the Richfield Community Center.

The center is a place where Marble has been going to for decades. She used to teach fitness classes and has volunteered in every capacity. Marble exercises at the center, plays cards, collects money for lunch meals provided to the community. She also helps make a quilt each year to raise money for the Richfield Community Center.

"I want to grow up and be just like her," said Luttenegger, who's 57 years old.

"She gets her mind set on something and she's going to do it," said Kris Wiklund, Marble's granddaughter.

Marble's determination to keep going led her to have heart surgery in January while awake. She was having trouble breathing. Doctors at Abbott Northwestern used catheters to replace a heart valve.

