Dog in Iowa rescued from river finds a new home

A dog that was rescued from freezing waters in Waterloo, Iowa last month has a new home.

The dog was rescued by one of the fishermen who pulled him out of the river.

A rescue - hard to watch and for Chad Conkling - hard to be a part of.

"It was an emotional day, I was upset about it seeing that she was in the water struggling like that, she had to wait for help, it was hard on me I could just imagine how it was on her," Chad Conkling, the dog savior said.

When rescue crews could not get to the 90 pound dog, they asked Conkling for his help.

"And then we turned around and we asked them 'hey do you want us to get out of your way?' and they are like 'no you just go down there and get that dog' and we are like alright," Conkling said.

A normal fishing day turned out to be the best day of Chad Conkling's life when he met his new best friend River.

"That's the biggest thing I've ever caught on this river I've never caught nothing that big," Conkling said.

Today, she is officially part of the Conkling family.

"Just started being a part of the family like she was always a part of it," Conkling said.

Adapting well - playing - doing tricks and loving her new family.

"She's a good puppy. She made a big old spot in my heart, she'll be there forever," Conkling said.

Fully recovered from the tragic minutes she spent treading water in the Cedar River, Conkling jokes.

"Don't let her swim in that river," Conkling said.

Happy he was able to save her and officially bring her home.

"I waited a long time it felt like and I finally got to bring her apart of my family," Conkling said.