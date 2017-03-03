Two inmates dead after Tecumseh, NE prison disturbance

Prison officials confirm two inmates are dead after a disturbance at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution Thursday.



The state prison in Tecumseh was placed on lockdown Thursday, after about 40-inmates refused to return to their cells.



There were several altercations between inmates during this time.



NDCs emergency response teams were activated.



Officials also reported a fire in a prison yard that was later put out.



At approximately 4:30 p.m. NDCs emergency response teams secured all inmates.



There are numerous inmates with non-life threatening injuries.



Officials say the incident was not a riot and there was no danger to the public.