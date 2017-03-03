Two inmates dead after Tecumseh, NE prison disturbance - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Two inmates dead after Tecumseh, NE prison disturbance

Posted:
(CNN) -

Prison officials confirm two inmates are dead after a disturbance at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution Thursday.

The state prison in Tecumseh was placed on lockdown Thursday, after about 40-inmates refused to return to their cells.

There were several altercations between inmates during this time.

NDCs emergency response teams were activated.

Officials also reported a fire in a prison yard that was later put out.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. NDCs emergency response teams secured all inmates.

There are numerous inmates with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the incident was not a riot and there was no danger to the public.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.