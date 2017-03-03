Nintendo switches up console gaming - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nintendo switches up console gaming

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Nintendo is literally hitting the ground running with the launch of the Nintendo Switch, hoping to add versatility to the gaming world.

Players can use the switch with a TV, as a hand-held device, or set the display anywhere for on-the-go gaming.
     
"It's the first time anyone has really tried to blend a home console with a portable console, something like the Gameboy," said Ben Howard of GameSpot.

The hype is already translating to sales, with pre-orders sold out early and a limited supply in stores, it could be hard to get your hands on the newest gaming system around.

