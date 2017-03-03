Vanity closing its stores after filing for bankruptcy - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Vanity closing its stores after filing for bankruptcy

Posted:
Vanity in Sioux City is located at 4400 Sergeant Road, Suite 370 Vanity in Sioux City is located at 4400 Sergeant Road, Suite 370
FARGO, N.D. (AP) -

A Fargo-based women's clothing chain plans to close its 140 stores after more than 50 years in business.

Vanity board chairman Jim Bennett tells KFGO  the company has filed for bankruptcy protection. Bennett says competition from internet retailers significantly impacted the company's bottom line.

Vanity employs as many as 1,700 people, with more than 100 employees at its corporate headquarters in Fargo.

Vanity has stores in 27 states. Vanity was incorporated in 1966. Sioux City's Vanity is located in the Southern Hills Mall

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.