Friday is the transition day to a beautiful weekend

After a cool start to the month we begin a return to warmer weather Friday.



Our day will be a transition as we see highs a little warmer in the 40s with plenty of cloud cover.



The sun will peek through at times and we will remain dry.



It will be breezy with south winds gusting up to 30 mph in the afternoon.



The real warmth arrives Saturday with highs climbing into the 60s with plenty of sunshine.



We are a little warmer still Sunday and Monday before a front knocks us down a bit.



Winds pick up a little Tuesday after that front moves through but right now it looks to be a dry passage.



Still temperatures look to remain well above average as we stay in the 50s for the rest of the forecast period.