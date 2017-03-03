Siouxland pledges $3.4 Million to United Way - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Siouxland pledges $3.4 Million to United Way

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

It's been a great year for the annual United Way of Siouxland campaign!

Organizers say Siouxlanders have contributed more than $3.4 million to this year's pledge drive.
  
That's $80,000 more than last year's campaign and $100,000 more than the goal.

Those funds will go to support 30 Siouxland agencies and non-profit groups.

Donate here: http://www.unitedwaysiouxland.com/civicrm/contribute/transact?reset=1&id=3 

United Way of Siouxland: Community Impact Agenda for Change 

