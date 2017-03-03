Siouxland pledges $3.4 Million to United Way

It's been a great year for the annual United Way of Siouxland campaign!



Organizers say Siouxlanders have contributed more than $3.4 million to this year's pledge drive.



That's $80,000 more than last year's campaign and $100,000 more than the goal.



Those funds will go to support 30 Siouxland agencies and non-profit groups.



Donate here: http://www.unitedwaysiouxland.com/civicrm/contribute/transact?reset=1&id=3



United Way of Siouxland: Community Impact Agenda for Change