High fire danger across portions of the Plains Friday and Saturday

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

With most snow having just melted or still in the process of melting, the ground is still fairly wet in Siouxland.

However, to the south in Oklahoma, Kansas and southern Nebraska fire conditions are ideal over the next few days.

Strong southerly winds combined with dry brush and dry air have officials urging people to delay burning if possible.

A chance for thunderstorms in that region Monday may put an end to the concerns.

